Details Revealed About NBA’s New CBA

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and the NBPA that will come into effect for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season saw a few new details being reported.

The most notable, reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, is a minutes stipulation that adds to the previously reported 65-game minimum for all major awards.

Sources: Full terms of NBA's 65-game minimum to be eligible for honors such as MVP, All-NBA, DPOY:



Players must play 20 minutes in at least 65 games – with protections against season-ending injury (62 games), near misses in minutes (2 games at 15 min.), bad faith circumstances. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2023

The new information adds to the game minimum by imposing a minute count, likely to avoid players who are close to the game requirement playing just a couple minutes before resting the rest of the game towards the end of the season. It also allows for exceptions to be made in extreme cases, such as a season ending injury.

Charania also reported on increases in mid level exception salaries, and new rules for G-League and two-way contracts.

More salary increases as part of NBA’s new CBA, per sources:



- Two-way players can negotiate to guarantee half of salary on first day of regular season



- Exhibit 10 contracts now have $75,000 bonus, up from $50,000, increasing compensation for approximately 60% of G Leaguers https://t.co/6GsMwF5N1h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2023

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported a new tax apron, and a deterrent for going over that second tax apron in the form of losing flexibility with draft picks.

As part of the new CBA, if a team goes over the second tax apron, their 1st round pick 7 years out is unable to be traded, sources told me & @wojespn. Teams that then exceed the apron twice over the following four years will have that pick dropped to the end of the 1st round. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 17, 2023

It’s hard to tell how these changes will affect teams in the long run, but this is hopefully an attempt to allow small market teams like the Portland Trail Blazers to compete against the giants of the game.