NBA Reveals Draft Lottery Tiebreakers

The NBA Draft Lottery odds are now set after the league broke a few tiebreakers on Monday with some coin flips.

Any teams tied with the same record would be subject to a coin flip to determine where in the draft they may fall.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, six tiebreakers were decided.

The Houston Rockets won the tiebreaker against the San Antonio Spurs, which means the lowest they can pick in the draft is at No. 6, while their division rival’s floor is No. 7.

The Indiana Pacers won the tiebreaker against the Washington Wizards, giving them a slightly higher chance at the No. 1 pick.

The Chicago Bulls won the tiebreaker against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 11 slot, giving them a slightly higher chance at the No. 1 pick. However, if the Bulls’ pick doesn’t end up in the top-4, it conveys to the Orlando Magic.

The Miami Heat won the tiebreaker over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat’s pick is now at No. 18, Warriors at No. 19 and Clippers at No. 20. That No. 20 pick from the Clippers will be conveyed to the Rockets.

The Memphis Grizzlies won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This gives the Grizzlies the No. 25 pick in the draft and the Cavs No. 26. However, Cleveland’s pick will be conveyed to Indiana.