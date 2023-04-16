Miami Guard Tyler Herro Breaks Hand in Heat-Bucks Series Opener

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger of his shooting hand in today’s series opener between the Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Haynes of TNT reports.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

The injury occurred when Herro dove for a loose ball late in the first half. After a trip to the locker room, Herro was subbed back in and attempted to take a corner three but was clearly in pain.

Tyler Herro was in pain after an apparent hand injury pic.twitter.com/k6OUQMt5JD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

This means that the Heat will be without Herro for the remainder of their 2023 NBA Playoff run unless they advance much, much further than expected. The soonest he could be back is for the start of the Conference Finals in mid-May.

Herro averages 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game and is one of Miami’s biggest shooting threats. While Duncan Robinson started the third quarter in Herro’s place, his absence will likely mean a heavier workload for Max Strus and possibly Caleb Martin in the long run.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was also injured during the game, sustaining a lower back contusion, but was briefly able to return to action before exiting for good in the second quarter.

Giannis with a scary fall



Fortunately, he's ok pic.twitter.com/QaShNkKoUi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Miami went on to win the game 130-117, but their prospects of a series upset without Herro turn grim when Antetokounmpo retakes the court.