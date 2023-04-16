2023 NBA Playoffs Day 2 Open Thread

Still coming down from the high of last night’s instant classic between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors? You better recover fast. More NBA Playoff action is already here with four Game Ones tipping off today, headlined by a star-powered showdown between LeBron James and Ja Morant!
This is the Game Day Thread where you can talk about every game as it happens. For those new to the process, head to the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
Here’s the schedule, with broadcast info. All times are Pacific.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Noon, ABC
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 PM, TNT
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5:00 PM, TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 PM, TNT
Enjoy the games!
