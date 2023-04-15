Looking at the Damian Lillard Situation in a Different Way

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! In Episode 24 of Dave and Marlow, Dave Deckard once again flies solo, as Marlow is having some end-of-season time off. But never fear! Dave talks about the ever-evolving Damian Lillard situation in a way that nobody else does. He doesn’t just parse through the options, but talks about how fans and franchise need to process these things. It’s an informative reminder of who, and where, the Portland Trail Blazers are, and need to be.

Beyond that, Dave also talks about trade possibilities, especially the hot ones suggested by readers. What’s realistic and what’s not? How about some of those guys like Pascal Siakam, Jimmuy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and OG Anunoby? Who’s the best value-to-benefit option there? Should the Blazers bite on that level of deal?

Nassir Little’s injuries and future, plus a couple more nifty things, also make the cut.

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit play on the embed below.

Enjoy!