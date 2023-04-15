2023 NBA Playoffs Day 1 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs get underway today! Even though the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t part of the festivities this year, plenty of good NBA teams are. Eight of them will participate this afternoon and evening.

This is the Game Day Thread where you can talk about every game as it happens. For those new to the process, head to the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

Here’s the schedule, with broadcast info. All times are Pacific.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76’ers, 10:00 AM, ESPN

Enjoy the games!

