2023 NBA Playoffs Day 1 Open Thread

The 2023 NBA Playoffs get underway today! Even though the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t part of the festivities this year, plenty of good NBA teams are. Eight of them will participate this afternoon and evening.
This is the Game Day Thread where you can talk about every game as it happens. For those new to the process, head to the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.
Here’s the schedule, with broadcast info. All times are Pacific.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76’ers, 10:00 AM, ESPN
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 12:30 PM, ESPN
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:00 PM, ESPN
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 5:30 PM, ABC
Enjoy the games!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
