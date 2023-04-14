NBA Reveals End-of-Year Award Finalists

The NBA is close to honoring the best in the 2022-23 season.
The league revealed three finalists for each of the main awards.
Most Valuable Player
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Sixth Man of the Year
Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
Defensive Player of the Year
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Rookie of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Most Improved Player of the Year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Coach of the Year
Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
BE community, who do you think should win each award? Chime off in the comments below!
Loading comments...