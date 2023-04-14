NBA Reveals End-of-Year Award Finalists

The NBA is close to honoring the best in the 2022-23 season.

The league revealed three finalists for each of the main awards.

Most Valuable Player

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Sixth Man of the Year

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Most Improved Player of the Year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Coach of the Year

Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

