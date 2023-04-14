Hornets Ex Miles Bridges Suspended by NBA After Domestic Violence Allegations

It’s been nearly a year since Miles Bridges played in the NBA, and he’ll have to wait a little bit longer for his return to the Charlotte Hornets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA is suspending Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games – with 20 games considered already served, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. So Bridges will serve 10-game suspension for start of 2023-24 season.

Bridges was a restricted free agent last offseason and was expected to be one of the league’s priciest players until he was accused of domestic violence and arrested days before he would have received a life-changing contract.

Bridges was charged with three felonies, but pled not guilty at his arraignment.

During this time, Bridges remained a free agent and nobody signed him.

In November, Bridges pled no contest to all of his charges and was sentenced to three years probation.

Now, after missing the 2022-23 season, Bridges looks to return to the league with a new team and chapter once his 10-game suspension is up.