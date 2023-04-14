Mavericks Fined by NBA for Conduct Detrimental to League

The Dallas Mavericks are getting a slap on the wrist for their decision to bench most of their best players despite being in contention for a playoff spot last week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for its resting of players vs. Bulls late in season.

The Mavericks were within striking distance of the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference, but fighting for that positioning could have resulted in their top-10 protected pick conveying to the New York Knicks as part of a previous trade.

Dallas rested majority of its starters and Luka Doncic played just 13 minutes in a three-point loss to the Chicago Bulls, which killed its chances of qualifying for the play-in.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars said. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

The $750,000 fine appears excessive, but the Mavs will probably not mind the price. By losing that game and the team’s season finale against the West-worst San Antonio Spurs, Dallas ensured that it goes into the lottery with over an 80 percent chance of keeping their selection, which is currently slated to go No. 10 overall.

The Portland Trail Blazers are jockeying alongside the Mavericks for some of the top picks, but Rip City has the fifth-best odds of getting the No. 1 selection.