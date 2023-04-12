Damian Lillard Ranks Top 10 in NBA Jersey Sales for 2023

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard ranks 9th overall in NBA jerseys sold during the 2022-23 season. Lillard’s top ten standing confirms him as one of the league’s most popular stars and. clearly, the most publicly-beloved player in Trail Blazers history.

The NBA tweeted the top ten list for jersey sales today.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the second half of the 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/9qL06ubqX0 — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James ranks first overall, followed by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo comes in fourth, with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant filling in the space between Lillard and the top three.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving finished tenth, one spot behind Lillard. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball trails Irving, followed by NBA MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and Warrior guard Jordan Poole round out the top fifteen.