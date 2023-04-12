Talk About Bulls vs. Raptors, Thunder vs. Pelicans Here!

The Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, and Oklahoma City Thunder will all be in action Thursday as the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament continues. Both Play-In games will be televised on ESPN. Here’s the schedule:

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors— 4:00 PM, Pacific

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans— 6:30 PM, Pacific

These games encompass the 9th vs. 10th Place matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference. The losers will be out of the running for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The winners will face the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, on Friday for the 8th seed in their playoffs brackets. Miami and Minnesota lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Hawks and Lakers earned the 7th seed in their brackets based on those wins.

This is the GameDay discussion thread for the evening. Feel free to chat about the action here! See conversation rules just below, and enjoy!

