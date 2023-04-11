Blazers Announce Jerami Grant as 2023 Maurice Lucas Award Recipient

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that forward Jerami Grant is this year’s recipient of the Maurice Lucas Award.

The annual award was created in the 2010-11 season to honor Trail Blazers who, through efforts off the court as well as in the locker room, represent the charitable, supportive, “indomitable” spirit of the late Maurice Lucas.

In recognition of the honor, the Trail Blazers will make a $5,000 donation to Grant’s Hour Generation Foundation, which provides resources to youth in underserved communities so they can explore their talents and thrive.

Per NBA.com:

After Grant was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers in July 2022, he immediately sought ways to impact and engage with the Rip City community. Prior to the season, Jerami purchased 20 season tickets for local youth to attend Trail Blazers’ games and by season’s end donated more than 700 tickets to 14 different schools and nonprofits across the Portland Metro area. Grant also donated 200 coats and rainboots to Jason Lee Elementary, a Title 1 school, and helped provide holiday gifts to Portland families through his foundation. In November, Grant and his Hour Generation Foundation teamed up with Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, a local Black-owned business, to provide meals for families in need and host a special evening meal for youth from the Blazers Boys and Girls Club.

Previous winners of the award include Anfernee Simons (2022), Enes Kanter (2021), Carmelo Anthony (2020), Jusuf Nurkic (2019), Evan Turner (2018), Al-Farouq Aminu (2017), Ed Davis (2016), LaMarcus Aldridge (2011, 2015), Robin Lopez (2014), Damian Lillard (2013) and Wesley Matthews (2012).