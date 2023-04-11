Bill Simmons: It’d Be Nice For Blazers to Get Victor Wembanyama

The lead-up to next month’s NBA Draft Lottery will be filled with predictions and speculation surrounding the landing spot for French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo discussed the prospective number one pick on the former’s podcast and which team would make the best storyline if they snagged the European big man.

Simmons listed the Portland Trail Blazers as an interesting landing spot as a reward for Damian Lillard being so loyal to the franchise. They also listed the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards as interesting destinations.

“I think Portland would be fun because I do appreciate that Dame has stuck it out and not done the trade request and the team wasn’t good for whatever reason.”

The Blazers finished the season with a 33-49 record, good enough for the fifth-worst record, giving them a 10.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

Should the Blazers get Wembanyama, it would give Lillard a true sidekick to lift the team out of the doldrums of the Western Conference. While Wembanyama is still raw and may not reach his full potential in Lillard’s championship window, he still has the potential to be great and contribute to the Blazers during their years of trying to compete.

It also gives Portland a view into what life could be like when Lillard eventually retires. Wembanyama could take the torch and lead the Blazers in their next era.

