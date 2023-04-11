Blazer’s Edge Radio: Wild Ride

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the final week of the NBA’s regular season—which featured few marquee players, a tanking investigation, and a fitting end to a brutal year for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The guys will offer their takes on how the league can mitigate tanking as much as possible, including a potential overhaul of the NBA Draft Lottery system currently in place. They’ll also hand out their end-of-season NBA Awards—featuring a hotly-contested MVP race without a clear front-runner. Finally, they’ll get you set for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!