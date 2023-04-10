Kawhi Leonard, Bobby Portis Named Season’s Final NBA Players of the Week

With the regular season in the books, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks key sixth man Bobby Portis took home the final NBA Player of the Week awards for their respective Western and Eastern conferences.

The NBA broke the news earlier today via Twitter:

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 25 of the 2022-23 season (April 3-9). pic.twitter.com/FkCzi7c8HH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 10, 2023

For the Clippers, Leonard averaged a double-double en route to a perfect 3-0 finish to the 2022-23 campaign in Week 25. He did so in fashion, as the Clippers were in a tight race with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to cement their playoff positioning.

The Clippers winning out secured them the No. 5 seed in the West. Leonard’s strong play and slight uptick in the assists department (4.7 APG) should give the Clippers a good feeling as they are slated to play the No. 4 seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Bobby Portis put up a sound double-double as well, to the tune of 20.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, though the Bucks went 2-2. He put the Bucks on his back with teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez all sitting out of their final two games.

The highlight of Portis’ week was a 20-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards in a 12-point win on Apr. 4. Like Los Angeles, Milwaukee has every reason to feel confident that Portis can carry their second unit in a quest for another championship as the top team in the NBA heading into the playoffs.