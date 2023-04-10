Celtics Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown to Blazers, Team Up with Damian Lillard?

The Portland Trail Blazers stressed the want for a needle-mover to come to Portland this summer in their exit interviews, and it looks like Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics might be one of the players on the Blazers’ radar according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

I’ll say this, Jaylen Brown is a player that Damian Lillard has had on his list.

Joe Cronin, Damian Lillard, and Chauncey Billups all stressed their desire to compete for championships moving forward into next season during their exit interviews.

Jaylen Brown, a two-time All-Star, is under contract with the Boston Celtics through the 2023-24 season when he hits unrestricted free agency. If the Blazers were to acquire him this off-season it would have to be through a trade.

Brown’s name has popped up in rumors from time to time, but he has never expressed any intent to leave Boston.

Brown averaged career highs in 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shot 49.1% from the field this season, which are all career highs.

A trade for a player like Brown is exactly the kind of deal the Blazers could be seeking in order to bring Portland back to the top of the Western Conference. While the price to acquire him may be pricey, it could be worth it in the end if Brown is willing to come to Portland, sign a contract extension and be Lillard’s right-hand man for the rest of his career in the NBA.