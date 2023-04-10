Dwane Casey Out as Coach in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons will enter the 2023-24 NBA season will a a intriguing young roster and a new Head Coach. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Dwane Casey will transition to the front office in the offseason.

Casey will join Detroit's front office as the Pistons start a head coaching search. Bucks assistant Charles Lee and former Celtics coach Ime Udoka are expected to be among candidates for the Pistons job, sources say. https://t.co/sPmxLRXLrY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2023

The Pistons went 121-263 during Casey’s five-year tenure. He led the team to the NBA Playoffs in his first year at the helm, going 41-41, but the team was swept in the First Round by the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The team then underwent a massive rebuild over the next four seasons (and counting), and has lost over 70% of their games since.

Casey was hired by Detroit in June of 2018, shortly after being fired by the Toronto Raptors, despite winning Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season. The Raptors made the Playoffs in five of his seven seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. The then won the NBA Championship during Casey’s first year with the Pistons, under first-year coach Nick Nurse.

Casey won a ring of his own as an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s staff (along with former Blazers coach Terry Stotts) in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania offered an early list of potential candidates to replace Casey on the Pistons’ bench, including former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The new coach will take over a youthful roster, centered around the talented nucleus of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. They also hold the top odds to gain the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, having finished the season with a league-worst 17-65 record.