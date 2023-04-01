Portland Trail Blazers Injury List Remains Extensive vs. Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers will carry a distressingly huge injury list as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. The Blazers listed their injury report this afternoon. It took two full tweets from the Trail Blazers PR account to catalog all the names.

Here is the report:

OUT

Ibou Badji (L Knee Surgery)

Jerami Grant (L Quad Contusion)

Keon Johnson (R Fifth Finger Fracture)

Damian Lillard (R Calf Tightness)

Nassir Little (L Ankle Sprain)

Jusuf Nurkic (R Knee Soreness)

Anfernee Simons (R Foot Soreness)

Justise Winslow (L Ankle Surgery)

QUESTIONABLE

Cam Reddish (Lumbar Soreness)

PROBABLE

Trendon Watford (R Ankle Sprain)

Jeenathan Williams (Not With Team)

It’s worth noting that NBA rosters are comprised of 15 active players, maximum. The Blazers just listed 11.

It’s also worth noting that, with five games remaining in the season, the Blazers hold sole possession of the fifth-worst record in the NBA with 45 losses. The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic sit right next to them with 44 losses each. If the Blazers were to win a game, it could embroil them in a messy, three-way tie for the fifth through seventh best odds in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. If they lose out, neither the Pacers nor Magic can catch them.

The Blazers will tip off against the Timberwolves just after 12:30 PM, Pacific time on Sunday.