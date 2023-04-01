Trail Blazers Face Uncertainty at Every Level Imaginable

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back this week with another fun-filled episode! Actually, that might be a slight exaggeration, as “fun-filled” does not go together with an 0-4 outing. But no worries! Other than talking about Shaedon Sharpe, Trendon Watford, and a couple of other individual bright spots, Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. avoid discussing Portland’s last four performances like the plague in Dave and Marlow, Episode 22.

They do, however, start to talk about the parts of Portland’s roster that are most attached to Damian Lillard, and how his presence (or lack thereof) would affect the utility of teammates. They explore some of the dialogue surrounding Dame, of course, but no more so than the other questions running up and down the organization. Dave has a three-minute stretch you’ve got to hear, detailing the uncertainty facing the franchise at every single level imaginable. Uncertainty also equals opportunity, but professional sports teams have a hard time succeeding when there’s so much of it. This also puts the herculean task facing Lillard in perspective.

Dave and Marlow also begin to look forward to the off-season. What’s the cap situation like? What are the plans? But no more so, yet, than they look forward to the next week of games in the still-ongoing season. Are any of these contests still meaningful? If so, which ones?

All this and more in Dave and Marlow, Episode 22!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download the episode here, or just click play on the embed below.

Enjoy!