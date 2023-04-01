Trail Blazers Sign Jeenathan Williams, Waive Ryan Arcidiacono

The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Ryan Arcidiacono in order to sign G-League standout Jeenathan Williams to a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams, 24, is an athletic 6’5” shooting guard who went undrafted in 2022. He played college ball for the Buffalo Bulls, where he averaged 19.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game his senior season, earning First-team All-MAC honors. Check out some highlights below.

Williams will presumably add much needed depth to the Trail Blazers’ injury-riddled roster as the 2022-23 NBA season winds down.

The Trail Blazers received Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks as part of the Josh Hart trade at the deadline. He appeared in nine games with the Blazers, starting in four contests as the team struggled with point guard injuries. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 assists in 16.2 minutes per game.