Trail Blazers Injury Report: Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic Upgraded

Portland Trail Blazers starting shooting guard Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In even more positive news, Jusuf Nurkic, who returned for his first game against the Boston Celtics last night, is off the injury report for the game.

INJURY REPORT 3/10 @trailblazers @ PHI:



OUT

Arcidiacono (Lower Back Soreness)

Badji (L Knee Surgery Recovery)

Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Simons (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 9, 2023

Simons initially turned his ankle in the Blazers’ last game before the All Star break against the Washington Wizards on February 14. He returned against the New Orleans Pelicans March 1, only to re-injure the same right ankle.

While Simons recovered, Matisse Thybulle has filled in as starting two.

If Simons returns, it’s unknown how Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups will tinker with the starting lineup. In Simons’ recent return against the Pelicans, Thybulle was moved up to small forward, pushing Cam Reddish to the bench.

Nurkic, who returned last night against the Boston Celtics after a month off with a calf strain, has been removed from the injury list entirely. Nurkic was limited to 17 minutes in his return, putting up 5 points, 6 boards and 2 assists.

Justise Winslow and Ryan Arcidiacono remain out against the 76ers.