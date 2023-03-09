Moses Brown Signs With New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are signing former Portland Trail Blazers center Moses Brown to a two-way deal after he was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season.

The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

Brown’s per-36 minutes averages total out to 19.4 points, 17.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 63.5 percent shooting from the field. He joins a crowded Knicks depth chart at center alongside Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims.

As the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are third in the association with 46.8 rebounds per game, yet struggle at No. 24 in both field goal percentage (46.6 percent) and blocks (4.0 BPG).

Brown’s highest usage came in the 2020-21 NBA season, where he played 43 games and started 32 for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In north of 21 minutes per contest, Brown averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the floor, attempting 6.2 shots a night.

Brown offers much of what the rest of the Knicks centers bring to the table — size, athleticism, rim protection and rebounding. He has not attempted a three-pointer in his four-year NBA career, and has never averaged more than 0.2 assists in a season.

With Robinson missing time this season, Brown serves as a reinforcement in the middle in the event of additional injury to the front line. His motor, quick second jump, and knack for finishing with authority around the rim hopes to keep his NBA career alive, with a Knicks head coach in Tom Thibodeau who favors all of those attributes.

Brown played for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season.