Former Blazers PF Shawn Kemp Booked in Alleged Drive-By Shooting

According to the Pierce (Wash.) Corrections Inmate listings, six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp — a legendary member of the Seattle Sonics — has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting.

Here is the statement from the Tacoma Police Department on Twitter.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Kemp, 53, played for the Trail Blazers from 2000 to 2002, after spending the bulk of his career with the Seattle Super Sonics and Cleveland Cavaliers. After difficulties with weight, illicit drugs, and a subsequent decline in his level of play, Kemp was waived by the team prior to the 2002-03 season.