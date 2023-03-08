Talk Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers face the mighty Boston Celtics tonight in Beantown. Neither team has performed up to expectations in recent weeks. For the Blazers that means dilly-dallying in no-man’s land between the Western Conference play-in and the draft lottery. For Boston that means not ruling the universe by fiat. Either way, both will be looking to redeem themselves tonight.

Jusuf Nurkic might return for Portland after an injury that has kept him out of action since before the All-Star break. That would give the Blazers a boost. Jayson Tatum should also return for the Celtics, an even bigger boost.

You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for a recap and analysis following the game. See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics - Wednesday, March 8 - 4:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Ryan Arcidiacono (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (questionable)

Celtics injuries: Danilo Gallinari (out), Robert Williams III (out), Payton Pritchard (questionable)

