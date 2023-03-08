Lillard Earns 60th Spot On All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard has risen to the 60th spot on the NBA All Time Scoring list early in tonight’s battle with the Boston Celtics.

Lillard started the night on 19,197 points, making short work of surpassing ‘80s and ‘90s wing Eddie Johnson who finished his career on 19,202 points.

The 32-year-old started this season at 90th and through 53 games he’s put up more than 1,600 points, vaulting him 30 spots.

Johnson represented the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Seattle Supersonics, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets. He also took home the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year award.

To earn 59th, Lillard must now pass Hall of Famer Bob Lanier who represented the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks between 1970 and 1984, registering 19,248 points. Lanier earned eight All Star nods and had his number 16 jersey retired by both franchises.