Blazers Injury Report: Jusuf Nurkic Questionable vs. Boston Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing small for more than a month now.

Those days may be coming to an end with Jusuf Nurkic upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Boston Celtics.

INJURY REPORT 3/8 @trailblazers @ BOS:



OUT

Arcidiacono (Lower Back Pain)

Badji (L Knee Soreness)

Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way)

Simons (R Ankle Sprain)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Nurkic (L Calf Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 7, 2023

Nurkic last played against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 1, competing for 2.29 minutes before limping off the FedExForum, succumbing to the calf strain that plagued him through late January.

Drew Eubanks has put up a sterling effort in the big Bosnian’s stead, but standing shorter than 6’10, the former Beaver has often been outmatched by bigger centers.

In 45 games this season, Nurkic has put up 13.8 points on 39 percent three point shooting, 9.4 boards, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.4 turnovers.

The Blazers take on the Celtics in the team’s fourth game of a six game road trip, currently sitting at 2-1.

Unfortunately, the team will still be without Justise Winslow (ankle sprain), Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain) and Ryan Arcidiacono (lower back pain).