Cam Reddish Playing Crucial Role for Blazers with Anfernee Simons Out

The Portland Trail Blazers took a risk on Cam Reddish when they traded for him at the deadline last month for Josh Hart.

But that risk is slowly beginning to pay off.

In 10 games with the team, Reddish is averaging 14.2 points per game compared to the 8.4 he had with the New York Knicks earlier in the season. Reddish is also boosting his assist numbers up, averaging close to three per game.

With Anfernee Simons on the sidelines with an injury, Reddish has had to step up and play a key role in organizing the offense rather than just as a scorer.

“He gives us especially with Ant (Simons) being out another ball handler,” Lillard said. Somebody who is comfortable with the ball in his hands. Initiating the offense and if it breaks down has the natural ability to put it on the floor and create. He is a big-time high school player and a big-time college player. In the NBA, you just got to get the opportunity and have people put their hands around you and show trust and show faith in you. When a guy is that talented, I think it starts to shine through when they get comfortable, and they get support and opportunity.”

Reddish is slowly but surely getting more comfortable in the offense both as a scorer and a passer. During Monday’s win against the Detroit Pistons, Reddish recorded a career-high eight assists and the Blazers could look to use him as a creator for others more often.

The more Reddish gets acclimated to his surroundings, the better he’ll become, and the Blazers need him to be one of their most valuable players if they want to qualify for the playoffs.