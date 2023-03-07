Blazer’s Edge Radio: The White Flag

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. This week, the guys discuss the team’s current road trip, which saw them lose their first three games and signal the end of any realistic playoff hopes. While Portland is still in line for a Play-In Tournament appearance, their recent lack of competitiveness against teams with a winning (or near .500) record inspires little confidence in their chances to advance.

Their poor play, and lack of an upgrade at the depleted center position, has led many to question whether the team is putting their best foot forward as the NBA Draft Lottery approaches.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season on 107.1 FM in the Portland area or worldwide online on xray.fm. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!