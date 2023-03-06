Damian Lillard Passes Gail Goodrich On NBA All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is still charging up the NBA All Time Scoring List, tonight passing Los Angeles Lakers guard Gail Goodrich for 61st.

The seven-time All Star started tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons on 19,166 points before overtaking Goodrich who finished his 14-year career with 19,181. Lillard accomplished the feat in the first period with 3:07 remaining via a trademark three-point shot.

Goodrich was a key member of the Lakers’ 1972 championship team, earning an All NBA First Team nomination in 1974. He had two stints with the Lakers, while also spending time with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Jazz through a career that ran between 1965 and 1979.

Next on Lillard’s list is number 60, which is currently occupied by ‘80s and ‘90s wing Eddie Johnson. Johnson finished his career on 19,202 points, representing the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Seattle Supersonics, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets. He also took home the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year award.