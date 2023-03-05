Yahoo’s Third-Quarter Awards: Damian Lillard Named Best Player

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard may have lost out to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for NBA Player of the Month honors in February, but NBA writer Dan Devine used his platform at Yahoo Sports to award Lillard a different prize.

In his Third-Quarter Awards for the 2022-23 NBA season, judging players and teams from Jan. 11 to March 3, Devine named Lillard the prestigious Player of the Quarter.

Devine said multiple players, including Jokic, could’ve been chosen, but he wanted to use his ink space to highlight the player “who’s averaged nearly 39 points a night for seven friggin’ weeks.” Then he went further in depth on just how absurd Lillard’s statistics have been lately.

Blazers fans will enjoy the write-up on their franchise cornerstone, especially considering the NBA didn’t give Lillard his flowers for his fantastic February.

You can read the full piece here.

(You may notice, Lillard is being awarded for almost two months of play, making this accolade arguably more meaningful than Player of the Month.)