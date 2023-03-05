Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to rebound in the win column today when they take on the Orlando Magic on the road in the second contest of a six-game road trip.

This marks the second matchup between both teams this season. The Magic control the upper hand in the season series, after defeating the Blazers 109-106 on Jan. 10 at the Moda Center.

Portland continues to be the malefactor of their own stagnation, dropping to No. 13 in the Western Conference standings, albeit only 1.5 games out of ninth place. Meanwhile, Orlando sports a 27-37 record with a 3.5 game gulf fixed between the Magic — the No. 13 seed — and the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Heading into today’s game, the Blazers are 12-19 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games, two dispiriting metrics for the team jockeying for play-in positioning. The Magic counter with a modest 15-16 record in Orlando, and a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.

Their first duel saw Orlando share the wealth, disrupting Portland’s plan of attack with size, midrange execution and stellar play from their big men. Will this time around be different?

Blazers vs. Magic — Sunday, March 5 — 3:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Justise Winslow (out), Ryan Arcidiacono (out), Ibou Badji (out)

Magic Injuries: Franz Wagner (game-time decision), Gary Harris (game-time decision), Jonathan Isaac (out for season)

SBN Affiliate: Orlando Pinstriped Post

The Matchup

Be Ready For Everything. Yes, this doesn’t isolate one particular area of strength. Why? Because last time both teams met, Orlando did a bevy of things well. Markelle Fultz found success driving in the lane and finishing at the rim. He and Cole Anthony got well acquainted with Wendell Carter Jr. in the pick-and-roll, who finished easy dunks and layups inside as the recipient of on-the-money passes. His easy looks at the basket gave him confidence to start hitting shots outside. It led to a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on 3-4 shooting from outside. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero got busy on the wings, lulling their defenders to sleep and finishing anywhere inside the arc. The Magic were able to play well in transition and in the half court, and gave head coach Chauncey Billups a lot to adjust to on the fly. All this to say, Portland has to be on their toes, vigilantly, against a young Magic team that can burn any opponent with a variety of weapons in their trick bag.

What Others are Saying:

Unfortunately for Jonathan Isaac and basketball enthusiasts alike, the promising combo forward sustained yet another injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2023 NBA season, as touched on by NBA.com in a statement from the team.

ORLANDO – Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac underwent surgery on Friday morning to repair a torn left adductor muscle and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season. An MRI conducted Wednesday revealed the injury, after he felt discomfort following Tuesday’s practice in Milwaukee. “Our thoughts are with Jonathan, whose fortitude in dealing with adversity is unique,’ said Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. ‘Jonathan has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.”

Cam Reddish has shone for the Blazers despite their losing ways, and his elevated level of play in his new environment could be a catalyst for change beginning with today’s matchup against the Magic, as accentuated by Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian: