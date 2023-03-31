NBA, Players’ Union Reach 7-Year Agreement, In-Season Tournament Coming

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have come to an accord on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will govern league operations for the next seven years. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news late Friday evening/Saturday morning. The agreement will create an in-season tournament, set minimum limits for games played for league-wide awards, and alter trade and free agency rules.

Per Wojnarowski:

BREAKING: The NBA and NBPA have agreed on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, clearing the way for labor peace through this decade, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a mutual opt-out after sixth year. Deal includes In-Season Tournament, 65-game minimum for postseason awards, new limitations on highest spending teams and expanded opportunities for trades and free agency for mid and smaller team payrolls, sources tell ESPN. The new collective bargaining agreement will start with the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.

The league and the Players’ Union had a 12:00 Midnight deadline on Saturday morning to complete a deal, but they voted to extend negotiations for a limited period because they were close to an agreement.

