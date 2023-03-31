Blazers Legend LaMarcus Aldridge Retires

Former Portland Trail Blazer Lamarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the NBA on Twitter earlier this morning.

In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12

The Blazers legend played nine seasons in Portland spanning from his rookie season of 2006-07 up until the 2014-15 season. He amassed averages of 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds and was selected as an all-star four times during his Blazers tenure.

After leaving the Blazers, Aldridge played for the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets where he added three more all-star games to his resume.

The seven time all-star last played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 47 games during that season after being cleared to return following heart complications caused by his Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.