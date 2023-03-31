Standings Watch: Blazers, Pacers, Wizards and Magic In Action Today

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped at the bottom of the league-wide standings. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by only two games.

The team with the worst record out of that group at season’s end will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s NBA Draft Lottery, giving them about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

All four teams return to the court after only two games taking place across the league yesterday.

The Wizards and Magic go head to head in Washington, the Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder while the Blazers play their final game against the Sacramento Kings.

Key results to watch: