Trail Blazers Sign Shaq Harrison To 10-day contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed a second 10-day contract in as many days, bringing in journeyman guard Shaq Harrison, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing veteran free agent guard Shaq Harrison on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Harrison -- who has played with five NBA teams -- spent the season with the South Bay Lakers of the G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2023

The Blazers signed former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays to a 10-day contract yesterday.

Both deals are likely executed via hardship rules as the Blazers already have 15 regular roster players and both two-way slots filled.

Harrison is expected to play against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night, according to the Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin. The Blazers currently have 10 names on their injury list.

The 6’4 guard went undrafted out of Tulsa in 2016, spending time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

His career NBA numbers read 5.2 points, on 28 percent three point shooting, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

The 29-year-old has also spent time in the G-League with the Northern Arizona Suns, Delaware Blue Coats and this season with the South Bay Lakers.

In 32 games with South Bay this season, Harrison has put up 13.6 points on 24.6 percent from three, 6.2 boards, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

A career highlight for Harrison took place on March 6 2020 as a member of the Bulls, putting up 25 points.