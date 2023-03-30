Blazers List 10 Names On Injury Report Against Kings

There are more unavailable than available players on the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report for tomorrow’s rematch with the Sacramento Kings.

INJURY REPORT 3/31 @trailblazers vs. SAC (1/2):



OUT

Badji (L Knee Surgery)

Grant (L Quad Contusion)

Johnson (R Fifth Finger Fracture)

Lillard (R Calf Tightness)

Nurkic (R Knee Soreness)

Simons (R Foot Soreness)

Winslow (L Ankle Surgery) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 31, 2023

(2/2):



DOUBTFUL

Arcidiacano (Lumbar Soreness)

Reddish (Lumbar Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE

Watford (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 31, 2023

When the ball tips at the Moda Center tomorrow night, Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and Ibou Badi will be on the sidelines.

Ryan Arcidiacono and Cam Reddish are also listed as doubtful, both suffering lumbar soreness. Trendon Watford is a little more likely to play but is still questionable with a right ankle sprain.

For those counting, that’s 10 names out, in doubt or questionable for the game.

Available players include Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox II, Jabari Walker, John Butler Jr. and possibly Skylar Mays who was signed as a 10-day contract by the Blazers today.

The Blazers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference carrying a 32-44 record, tying the franchise with the Orlando Magic for the league’s fifth worst record.