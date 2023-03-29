Keon Johnson Suffers Broken Finger During Shootaround

The Portland Trail Blazers’ extensive injury list got a little bit longer during shootaround today with young guard Keon Johnson suffering a broken finger.

The second-year guard will miss tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Chauncey Billups says Keon Johnson broke his finger this morning at shootaround and won’t be playing tonight. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 30, 2023

The extent of the 21-year-old’s injury is not yet known.

Johnson joins Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow and Badji on the injury list with Cam Reddish and Trendon Watford still doubtful.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the Blazers signed ex Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays, possibly under injury hardship rules.

The Blazers currently have Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox II, Jabari Walker and John Butler Jr. available. Reddish and Watford’s availability is still to be announced.

Portland currently sits 13th in the Western Conference with a 32-43 record, facing the third-placed Kings tonight and again on Friday night.