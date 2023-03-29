Trail Blazers Forward Justise Winslow Undergoes Ankle Surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers have been without forward Justise Winslow since December 21st 2022 due to an ankle injury. On Wednesday the team released an update on Winslow’s condition following a left ankle surgery.

Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow underwent successful left ankle surgery today at Atrium Health Mercy in Charlotte, NC.

This surgery comes after a March 17th report from the Blazers that Winslow received a bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure following a second opinion on his injury.

The recovery from the surgery will mean that Winslow will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Despite having not played since December, Winslow was a key rotation player for the Blazers in the early part of the season. He recorded averages of 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game across 29 appearances for the Blazers in his first full season with the team. His current contract expires in July.