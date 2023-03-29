Trail Blazers Sign Ex-Hawks Guard Skylar Mays to 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays to a 10-day contract. Mays has appeared this season for the Mexico City Capitanes and the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. He has averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game over 29 appearances for the Capitanes and Blue Coats this year. He’s shooting 43.1% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point arc.

The 6’4 shooting guard played for two seasons with the Hawks after being drafted 50th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Louisiana State. Over 61 appearances with the Hawks he averaged 3.3 points in just 8.0 minutes per game, shooting 46.9% overall, 33.8% from the arc.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news.

Portland media personality Danny Marang points out that, if Mays is signed under hardship rules because of their current roster injuries, the Blazers will not have to waive anyone to make room for Mays.

Portland’s schedule runs through Sunday, April 9th, 11 more days. They face the Sacramento Kings tonight at 7:00 PM, Pacific Time.

Mays had an impressive night for the Hawks on New Year’s Eve 2021, registering 19 points.