Talk Trail Blazers vs. Kings Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Sacramento Kings tonight in a battle between two teams going opposite directions. But the evening will still be fun because...basketball! Also, in case you missed it, this is Blazer’s Edge Night, when 1600 young participants will get to see the game in person because of tickets you donated. Thank you all for that!

You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for our recap and analysis following the game.

See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!

Blazers vs. Kings — Wednesday, March 29, 2023 — 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, NBCSCA

Blazers Injuries: Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badju (out), Cam Reddish (game-time decision), Trendon Watford (game-time decision)

Kings Injuries: No injuries.

More Kings Info: Sactown Royalty

Need League Pass?

Order through this link at the year-end discounted rate and Blazer’s Edge gets a commission.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.