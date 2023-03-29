Pacers, Blazers Jostling For NBA Draft Lottery Position Today

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped at the bottom of the league-wide standings. The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all of which are currently separated by only two games.

The team with the worst record out of that group at season’s end will own the league’s fifth-worst record in May’s NBA Draft Lottery, giving them about a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

Today, the Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks while the Blazers welcome the Sacramento Kings in the first of two consecutive games against the northern Californian franchise.

Key results to watch:

A Blazers loss will re-tie the franchise with the Magic for the league’s fifth worst record at 32-44.

A Blazers win could bump the team above the Pacers, if the latter suffers a loss.

A Pacers loss will drop them below the Blazers, if the latter wins

A Pacers win will move them to within half a game of the Wizards.

The Pacers, Wizards and Magic are still within arms reach of the Eastern Conference Play-In race.