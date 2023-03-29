Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Injuries, Streaming, and More

The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center tonight. Portland has thrown in the towel, shutting down Damian Lillard for the remainder of the regular season, but they look to further develop their young talent and assess the roster moving forward.

The Kings have been the surprise team of the year. At 45-30, Sacramento is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Their All-Star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have them on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2006.

Sacramento is 22-14 away from the Golden 1 Center and have the fewest road losses in the NBA. Meanwhile, Portland is 1-9 in their last 10 games and sport a 17-21 record at home.

All signs point to the Kings securing a win that will essentially solidify their home court advantage in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Reason being? Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic will join Lillard on the sidelines. Should the Blazers supporting cast give Sacramento a run for their money, here’s what to watch for:

Blazers vs. Kings — Wednesday, March 29, 2023 — 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, NBCSCA

Blazers Injuries: Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badju (out), Cam Reddish (game-time decision), Trendon Watford (game-time decision)

Kings Injuries: No injuries.

SBN Affiliate: Sactown Royalty

What to Watch For:

The gas, the Break and the Clutch: De’Aaron Fox is like a luxury car. He can go from zero to 120 in the blink of an eye. He gives a different definition to hitting the break. And in the clutch, no one’s been better than him this season. The Blazers will have to watch for his sly play. Fox likes to trot up the court and take his time in the pick-and-roll. Like Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), he burns opposing defenses from 15 feet when he gets the step and curls off the screener. He has a deadly floater that is up there with the best in the game. The help man will have to drop back and entice Fox — a 33.5 percent three-point shooter — to make his living from the outside. Otherwise, he will make his living in every other way.

What Others Are Saying

Kurt Helin of Yahoo Sports reported on Dame’s shutdown and potential trade rumors that soon followed, saying:

“Lillard will not get traded unless he asks to be moved. He has never done so, in fact saying just weeks ago about playing the rest of his career in Portland, “To that point, I’m also willing to die on that hill.” Portland has been loyal to him and Lillard signed a massive contract extension last offseason and has four years, $216.2 million left on that deal, including about $63.2 million in the contract’s final season when he is 36. He’s happy where he is and has deep roots in the community,” Helin said. “The odds are better than not that Lillard will retire a Trail Blazer, even if that’s not the path other stars would walk. Lillard is wired differently.”

