Suns PF Kevin Durant to Return vs. Timberwolves

Good news for the Phoenix Suns — 2023 All-Star Kevin Durant will return to action on Wednesday night after a left ankle sprain kept him sidelined for the last 10 games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news via Twitter earlier today:

The Phoenix Suns are on a quest to return to the NBA Finals and capture the 2023 Larry O’Brien Trophy — an achievement they’ll need every bit of Durant for.

In three games with the Suns, Durant has averaged 26.7 points on only 14 shots to go along with 1.3 blocks per game. He was sure not to step on any toes while joining forces with fellow stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul and continued to show why he is among the premiere scorers in the NBA, shooting 69 percent shooting from the floor in the process.

Durant adds much needed size to the Suns’ front court. He gives them another closer that can reverse some of the misfortunes that impeded their ability to maintain a 2-0 series lead and capture a title over the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 or weather the storm in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Health has been a concern for Durant throughout the majority of his career. Much of his infirmities have costed him valuable time down the stretches of regular seasons into the playoffs — a Jones fracture in 2015 and a torn achilles tendon in the 2019 Finals to name a few.

Paul has also fallen victim to untimely injuries and together, run the risk of history repeating itself. For now, Durant’s return to the court is to be met with joy in Phoenix. He looks to further develop whatever continuity he can with his teammates in limited time before the playoffs roll around.