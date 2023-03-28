Blazer’s Edge Radio: Looking Ahead

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan is joined by guest Dillon Sage (Holy Backboard podcast) to talk about their favorite prospects for this summer’s NBA Draft.

With the Blazers in tank mode, it’s time to look ahead to the team’s future. As it stands, the team will have a pair of first round picks—their own, and that of the New York Knicks, barring a late season collapse. While Victor Wembanyama is the consensus top pick, there are a number of other intriguing prospects to pay attention to in what is anticipated to be a deep draft class.

Blazer’s Edge Radio airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

