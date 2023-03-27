NBA Standings Update: Blazers Lottery Odds Can Improve with Loss vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped at the bottom of the league-wide standings.

The team with the worst record at season’s end will take the league’s fifth-worst record into May’s draft lottery, giving them above a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all four of which are currently separated by only two games.

Today, the Blazers host the New Orleans Pelicans and the Pacers host the Dallas Mavericks. The Wizards and Magic have the day off.

Key results to watch:

A Blazers loss will see them tie the Magic for the league’s fifth worst record at 32-43.

A Pacers win would see the Indianapolis franchise remain at least a half a game ahead of the Blazers.

Importantly, the Pacers, Wizards and Magic are still within arms reach of the Eastern Conference Play-In race.