Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown Named NBA Players of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram and Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown were named NBA Players of the Week for Week 23 of the 2022-23 season.

The NBA broke the news via Twitter earlier today:

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Boston Celtics guard-forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2022-23 season (March 20-26). pic.twitter.com/oo8yyK46ib — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 27, 2023

Ingram helped the Pelicans rebound after reeling in the standings following a __ injury to teammate Zion Williamson that has left him sidelined since Jan. 4. Since then, the Pelicans fell from as high as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference to as low as No. 12.

No matter, Ingram produced 31.3 points and 10.0 assists per game in a valiant double-double effort that saw New Orleans go an undefeated 3-0 in the week.

Ingram has missed considerable time himself. Playing in only 37 games this year, his return to action has seen the Pelicans go 6-4 in their last 10 games, and winners of four straight. His three consecutive games with 30 or more points is the longest streak of said magnitude that he’s achieved all season and looks to keep up productivity as the Pels only have a 1.5 game lead over the No. 11 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament race.

In the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown has helped the Celtics narrow the gap to 1.5 games between themselves and the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks. He’s averaged 31.7 points per game on 55.9 percent shooting from the field.

Most notably, Brown led the Celtics to a crucial 23-point road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 21. All three of Boston’s victories in Week 23 were by 23 or more points. His production has elevated his career season, where he is one of only five players in the NBA averaging 27 or more points on at least 49 percent shooting from the floor.