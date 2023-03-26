LeBron James to Return from Injury Against Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is available to play against the Chicago Bulls in L.A. today, the team announced less than an hour before tip-off. After missing the previous 13 games due to a right foot injury, the 19-time All-Star will come off the bench in his return.

James was initially listed as “doubtful” for the game and then “questionable,” but after testing the foot in pregame warmups he’s set to give it a go.

He suffered the injury on Feb. 26 against the Dallas Mavericks, but the Lakers did more than stay afloat during his absence, going 8-5 without their best player. Now the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference at 37-37, James’ return comes with eight games left in the Lakers’ season and just enough time to finish a push for the playoffs.

The Lakers’ resurgence — now with James back in the fold — adds another late storyline to a tight and wacky Western Conference playoff race this season.