Blazers Standings Watch: Magic, Wizards In Action Today

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams tightly grouped at the bottom of the league-wide standings.

The team with the worst record at season’s end will take the league’s fifth-worst record into May’s draft lottery, giving them above a 10 percent chance at the first pick and Victor Wembanyama.

The four teams include the Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, all four of which are currently separated by only two games.

Today, the Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Magic host the Brooklyn Nets and the Wizards visit the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers have the day off.

Key results to watch:

The Magic are currently 1.5 games below the Blazers in the standings. A Blazers loss and a Magic win would separate the two by only half a game.

The Wizards are half a game above the Blazers. A Washington win would see the Wizards jump a full game clear of the Blazers.

Importantly, the Pacers, Wizards and Magic are still within arms reach of the Eastern Conference Play-In race.