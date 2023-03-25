Warriors No Longer Pursuing Compensation for Gary Payton II Trade

The Golden State Warriors will not be pursuing further compensation from the Portland Trail Blazers for the trade involving Gary Payton II consummated at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Though the deal went through, Payton failed a physical prior to its acceptance. The Warriors objected that the Blazers had not fully disclosed Payton’s medical condition and were reserving the right to ask for penalties against Portland.

Chris Haynes tweeted the news this afternoon.

After further review, Golden State won’t be pursuing any action, grievance, or review by the NBA regarding Gary Payton II trade with Portland, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

The 6’3 guard has appeared only 15 times this season, none of them for the Warriors. Recovery from abdominal surgery kept him out for the majority of the year. He returned in sporadic stretches for the Blazers, who signed the defensive-minded veteran to a free agent contract in the offseason of 2022.

After Payton’s string of non-appearances, the Blazers traded him to the Warriors, the club from whom they had signed him. That deal became mired in controversy with the failed physical. Golden State claimed that the Blazers had not fully disclosed the extent of Payton’s ailment and treatment, questioning whether the guard had needed an anti-inflammatory drug, Toradol, in order to play, and whether he took it orally or had it injected.

As it turns out, the guard is expected to return to action this week.

Payton averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes per game in those 15 appearances with the Blazers this year.