Does a Championship Matter to Lillard or the Trail Blazers?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another episode. This week Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson try to focus on the positive, including the Blazers winning against the Utah Jazz! Jusuf Nurkic, Shaedon Sharpe, and Trendon Watford all had big outings in Salt Lake City. What can we make of that? How impressive is Portland’s bench, really? What difference does Nurk make and what do we need to see more of?

The duo also cover the losses to the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, albeit briefly. What were the Blazers missing and what might that say about their off-season plans?

Then Dave and Marlow go deeper into the whole Damian Lillard discussion. The hosts disagree on whether the outlook on Lillard has changed over the past couple months. They debate the importance of an NBA Championship in general, to Lillard, and to the Trail Blazers. Dave also floats a wacky conspiracy theory that almost certainly isn’t true, but fits too perfectly not to be mentioned.

Finally, Marlow and Dave predict the week ahead. The episode was recorded before Portland’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, but Marlow was already pessimistic, even before the team fielded zero regular starters on Friday night. Dave went out on a limb the other way and may suffer for it.

All this and more in Episode 21 of Dave and Marlow!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!